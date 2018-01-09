Mary Emilie Phillips, age 86, Orfordville, passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at The Next Inning, Orfordville.

She was born March 30, 1931 in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of Otto and Katherine (Young) Kellner. Mary was a only child, but was quite close with her foster sister, Josephine, who passed away in 2015.

Mary moved to Orfordville in the early 60’s and was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Footville. She worked at factories most of her life and especially enjoyed working at Monterey Mills and Gibbs Mfg. where she would meet many long term friends.

Mary enjoyed traveling to her parents cottage in Stone Lake, Wisconsin with her long term companion, Richard (Chub) Sommerfeldt. They enjoyed creating crafts and attending craft shows together. He would later become her devoted caregiver, caring for her in his home.

Mary took great joy in all her grandchildren and was instrumental in their lives. She had many talents – playing several musical instruments, painting and writing. She had several articles and drawings published in newspapers and magazines and also created the Gibbs company newsletter covers.

She is survived by her sons, James (Sandi) and Thomas (Becky); her daughter, JoEllyn (Ray) grandchildren: Jesse (Jackie), Michelle (Dennis), Joey, Thomas, Michael (Jackie) and Lisa; and great-grandchildren: Emilie, Ian, Jared, Cecilia, Carson and Addison.

She was preceded in death by her parents, foster sister, Josephine, infant son, Gerard and infant daughter, Jocelyn.

Funeral services will be held at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel and the Hill, 3008 South Coon Island Road, Orfordville, at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, with Father Kevin Dooley officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

The family wishes to thank The Next Inning for all their care and devotion to our mother and Agrace Hospice for their support and care during her last days. We would also thank Nahla and Mouffie, the resident cats at The Next Inning, who were loving and made her extremely happy!

Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice of Janesville