Cardinals fall to Blue Devils

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

A shooting drought in the second half doomed the Brodhead Cardinals (4-8 overall, 2-6 Rock Valley) boys basketball team in a 65-53 Rock Valley loss to the Evansville Blue Devils last Tuesday.

With the score tied at seven, Evansville went on a 12-2 run to seize control. Sulley Geske did major damage during the stretch, and that was just the start of his night. Geske converted a three-point play on a fast break layup off a steal. He also exploded for a slam-dunk in transition and drilled a three.

The Cardinals answered with a 12-4 run to cut the deficit to 23-21.

