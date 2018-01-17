Council implements fee on special planning meetings

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

The Brodhead City Council convened last Monday night, swearing in Deputy Chief Trevor Long in a brief ceremony and tabling two items concerning attendance and the length of terms on the council.

In his remarks at the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Chris Hughes noted that Long has filled numerous positions at the Brodhead Police Department since joining the force in 2004, but has held his previous role of Investigator the longest. Long was appointed to the position after former Deputy Chief Brian Raupp left to become Orfordville Chief of Police.

