Ruth Bettinger

Ruth N. Bettinger, age 80 of Watertown, WI, formerly of Brodhead, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at Heritage Homes Care, Watertown, WI.

She was born on May 26, 1937 in Rib Falls, WI, the daughter of Gustav and Marie (Fiebke) Neumann. She married Robert Bettinger in 1955. He passed away on November 22, 2004.

Ruth had lived in Virginia and had worked for the Internal Revenue Services in Washington, D.C., as a tax consultant. She moved to Brodhead in 2010. She is survived by two nephews; Mark (Mary) Neumann, Brodhead, WI, Walter Neumann; three nieces, Barbara Mincey, JoAnn Venditto, Rachel Schara; two brothers, Walter (Betty) Neumann, Spring Hill, FL, Wilbert Neumann, Ham Lake, MN.

A Memorial Service was held on, Saturday, January 6, 2018, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Brodhead, WI, with Rev. Mark Neumann officiating. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.

Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at

