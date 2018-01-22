Fern Christman

Fern L. Christman, age 101, of Brodhead, WI, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2018, at Caring Hands Nursing Home, Brodhead, WI. She was born on November 20, 1916 in Wiota, Wisconsin, the daughter of Frank and Florence (Hanson) Engebretson. She married Charles E. Christman on November 20, 1934 in Rockford, IL. He passed away on December 27, 1994.

Fern and her husband had lived in Freeport and Beloit before moving to Brodhead. Fern was an avid reader and enjoyed being with family.

She is survived by a son, Charles (Shirley) Christman, Brodhead; a great-granddaughter, Sarah Anderson and a great-great granddaughter, Claire Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Frank and Forrest Engebretson, and two grandchildren, Lori Brown and Sam Christman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, with Mr. Cal Schaver officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com