Andre Reavis, age 84, of Beloit, WI, formerly of Orfordville, WI, passed away at his home on Thursday, January 18, 2018. He was born on January 16, 1934 in Plymouth Township, Rock County, Wisconsin, the son of Perry and Ernestine (Wilson) Reavis. He married Charlotte Steindl on October 10, 1953 at the Congregational Church, Evansville, WI. She passed away on November 4, 2017.

Andre was an electrician and in the course of his career, owned Francis and Reavis, Reavis and Klund and Reavis Electric. He was a member of the Brodhead Trap Shooting Club, Pheasants Forever, and had a habitat for pheasants on his farm in Orfordville. He also enjoyed hunting, card club, and lighting fireworks for the Village of Orfordville. While in Black River Falls, WI, he had worked for Habelman Bros. Cranberry Co., Walmart, and built bridges and groomed snowmobile trails for Jackson County. Andre had many friends and enjoyed socializing.

He is survived by his children, David (Sue) Reavis, Janesville, WI, Lori (Bradley) Inman, Orfordville, Sheila (Keith) Hillison, Beloit, WI, Mark (Gretchen) Reavis, Berthoud, CO, Gail (Michael) Wallace, Florence, SC; two brothers, Gordon “Butch” (Nancy) Reavis, Ozark, IL, Paul (Sandy) Reavis, Rockford, IL; two sisters, Maureen (Robert) Francis, Orfordville, WI, Veda (“Ole” Allen) Olson, Juda, WI; twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and a brother Michael.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., Sunday, January 21, 2018 at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI. A private family graveside service will be held in the spring at Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com