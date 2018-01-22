Richard Took

Richard A. Took, age 86 of Brodhead, formerly of Janesville, WI, passed away on Friday, January 19, 2018, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe, WI. He was born on May 24, 1931 in Janesville, WI, the son of Howard and Cornelia (Weiss) Took. He married Ruth M. Tobin on June 21, 1958 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Janesville.

Richard had lived most of his life in Janesville and had lived in Albany for a short time and then moved to Brodhead. He was the owner/operator of Howard’s Soda Fountain Svc. in Janesville, which his father had started. He had also worked for Glenoit Mills of Janesville. Richard lived for making others happy. He just loved people, entertaining them and being with the public.

Richard is survived by his wife, Ruth; a niece, Carol Sattler, Pine River, WI, a nephew, Robert Millard, Plymouth, MN and several other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Howard Jr.

Richard's wishes were that there be no funeral. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Hillcrest Cemetery, Albany, WI.