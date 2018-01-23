Rumored possible termination of Meyers’ contract sparks marathon meeting After closed session, standard one-year offer extended

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

The Parkview School Board met Jan. 15, and the meeting stretched beyond three hours. At issue was the rumored termination of head football coach Bob Meyers.

The board opened the meeting to public comment shortly after the meeting was adjourned at 6:30 p.m., and for roughly 90 minutes, heard public feedback regarding the performance of Bob Meyer.

The meeting resulted in a one-year contract extended to Meyers. In an email correspondence, Parkview School District Superintendent Steve Lutzke said the closed session resulted in a one-year contract offer to Meyers.

