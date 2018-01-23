Nyhus drops 31 on Cougars in Cardinal victory

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Brodhead Cardinals (7-6 overall, 4-6 Rock Valley) won their third straight game beating Clinton 73-70 in a Rock Valley matchup last Tuesday.

Clinton set the tone with a 10-4 run to go up 17-9 early in the game. Liz Kalk got to the rim for two conversions and Molly Kemp punished the Cardinals with three inside baskets. The Cardinals responded with a 13-2 run to take a 22-19 lead. Senior Erin Nyhus, who had a monster game, torched the Cougars defense with four drives and finishes at the rim. Clinton took a 33-28 halftime lead.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….