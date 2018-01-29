Senior Center project entering grant writing phase

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

The Senior Community Center committee heard from Jeff Theler, the grant writer contracted through MSA who will draft the grant application for the $500,000 of matching funds the city requires to move forward with the project.

Thelen discussed his prior work as a grant writer, which included a conversion of an old firehouse into a Senior Center in Lake Delton, Wis. Thelen said that project received a $500,000 matching community block grant very similar to the one being pursued by the city and Thelen.

At the meeting, Pinnow clarified that the building will not be purchased until the grant application is approved.

“Everyone thinks this project will proceed whether or not we get the grant, whether or not we have the money, and that’s not true,” he said.

