Dennis Solchenberger

Dennis Duane Solchenberger, age 63, of Brodhead, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 26, 2018, at his home. He was born on June 5, 1954 in Dodgeville, WI, the son of Peter Matthew and Maude Lorraine (Sheilds) Solchenberger. He married Bonita Connors on March 16, 1973 in Kenosha, WI. She passed away on October 14, 2017.

Dennis retired from Fairbank where he worked for many years. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and computer games.

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Robert) Gleason, Gratiot, WI; two grandchildren, Duane (Brittany) Harker, Dyersville, IA, Bree Harker, Darlington, WI; great-granddaughter, Bexley, Darlington, WI; four sisters, Janice (Ken) Anderson, Linda (Chuck) Morrow, Diane Johns, Dawn (Larry) Thomas; four brothers, Ervin Solchenberger, Larry Solchenberger, James Solchenberger, Raymond Fiske, Jr; nieces, nephews, along with other relative and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Bonita, parents, two sisters, Donna Solchenberger and Judy Hughart, and a brother, Ralph Solchenberger.

Funeral services was held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 30, 2018, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, with Rev. Krystal Goodger officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. on Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home.