Cardinals best Trojans

(Mandy Fields photos The Independent-Register)

Kalyn Lawren battles for the loose ball off a rebound.

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Cardinals (8-8 overall, 5-7 Rock Valley) avenged an earlier season gut-wrenching loss to Beloit Turner with a convincing 57-38 Rock Valley win last Thursday.

Brodhead and Beloit Turner went back and forth in the opening six minutes. The Cardinals established a post presence early as junior Alexis Oliver got touches down low. Trailing 9-8, the Cardinals went on an 8-0 run midway through the half. Brodhead torched the Trojans from the perimeter during the stretch.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….