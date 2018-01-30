Cardinal boys picking up steam

Becky Malkow Photo-Independent Register

Dawson Van Wyhe was a force in the paint in the Cardinals victory over Jefferson.

The Brodhead Cardinals (7-9 overall, 5-7 Rock Valley) trend of strong play continued, as they picked up their third straight Rock Valley win 74-58 over Jefferson last Friday.

“I think if we keep playing team ball and playing great defense that we’ll win a lot of games. We could host a home game in playoff time,” said junior Dawson Van Whye.

