R. Richard Riese

Richard Riese, age 76, of Milton, formerly of Brodhead, passed away on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, at his home. He was born on May 20, 1941 in Monroe, WI, the son of Robert and Phyllis (Anderson) Riese. He married Diane K. Albert on August 4, 1961 in Brodhead.

Rich’s career started as a bricklayer and then a general contractor and land developer. He and his wife had spent winters on the Alabama Gulf Coast for the past 15 years. He had served in the Army National Guard and was activated during the Berlin Crisis with the 32nd Division. Rich was an avid Badger and Packer fan, enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. Christmas Eve and other holidays with family were always special.

He is survived by his wife, Diane, Milton, WI; his children, Rick (Pam Raemisch) Riese, Albany, WI, Sheri Tippelt, Janesville, WI; granddaughter, Stephanie Gritzmaker (Mike) Shaw; a grandson, Tyler Tippelt; two great-granddaughters, Lily Gritzmaker and Kylie Shaw; three great-grandsons, Logan Gritzmaker, Trace Tippelt, Gabe Shaw; a sister, Barb (George) Pochazka, Edgerton, WI; half-brothers and sisters, Roberta (Ron) Moe, Betty (Terry) Blum, Alger (Becky) Riese, Greg (Joan) Riese, Randy (Ginger) Riese, Jill and Cheryl Bennett, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Jeanette Riese, a brother, Bruce Riese, a sister, Gloria Banker, and a half-brother, Jim Bennett.

A Celebration of Life gathering was held on Friday, January 26, 2018 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI. A private family graveside service will be held in the spring. Memorials can be made to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.