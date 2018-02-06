City’s economic efforts continue

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

The city of Brodhead is continuing its quest, like small communities across the country, to cultivate a healthy economic in its downtown. Or perhaps, at the least, stave off atrophy.

Mayor Pinnow said the downtown of his youth is not coming back. In an interview last week with the Independent-Register, Pinnow recalled a grocery store, three pharmacies and two shoe stores doing business in downtown Brodhead. “It’s just not that way anymore,” he said, noting that declining “allegiances” to local businesses, along with seemingly insurmountable competition from Amazon and other online retailers make such a return impossible.

