Cardinal wrestling takes sixth at Conference

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Brodhead-Juda wrestling squad earned sixth-place out of nine teams with 110.5 points at the Rock Valley conference meet last Saturday.

“I thought that we did better than I expected. I was pretty proud of the kids,” head coach Bill Davis said. “We knew certain weight classes could go different ways coming in, and with kids moving around I was very happy with their performance.”

