Daniel Lartz

Daniel A. Lartz, age 26, of Madison, WI, passed away at his home on Saturday, Feburary 3, 2018. He was born on December 5, 1991 in Monroe, WI, the son of James W. Walder and Cherie A. Lartz.

Dan had worked at various jobs in the Madison area. He especially loved music and working on car audio systems, but his biggest love was his family and life!

He is survived by father and step-mother, James and Amy Walder, Brodhead; his significant other, Samantha Moore, Madison; a brother, Joe (Morgan Franson ) Lartz, Monroe, WI; half-brothers and sisters, William, Andrew, Reba, and Savannah Walder, all of Brodhead, Jacob and Nicole Leighty, Monroe, WI; a nephew, Patrick Lartz; maternal grandmother, Donna Schuler, Freeport, IL; aunts, Teri (Leon) Hinrichs, Freeport, IL, Lorrie (Bill) Wisely, Lanark, IL, and many amazing friends and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother in July, 2013, maternal grandfather, Larry Lartz, and paternal grandparents, Robert and Verlene Walder.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2018, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com