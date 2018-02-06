Albrecht Elementary brings motivational reading program to a close

Albrecht elementary school had a closing assembly for their reading program, Reading Over The Rainbow, on Jan. 26. Students kept track of their reading minutes for the month long program, competing against other students in their grade with the top readers in each grade and the winning classes’ teachers competing in an Oz Obstacle Course. The students were given a goal of reading 200,000 minutes.

If they reached this number Mr. Novy (Wizard of Oz) would be sent up in a balloon (not real) and have to stay there overnight. The students met their goal with over 220,000 minutes. Check out the great pictures we have of Mr. Novy during his night in the basket on the Elementary Facebook page. (“Like and Follow” Ronald R Albrecht Elementary official Facebook page to follow all the great things our students do here at the school.) Great job students.

