City, Fire Commission to meet Monday for special meeting

Members of City Council, Mayor Pinnow and the five Fire District commissioners will meet Monday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. at City Hall to discuss the future of the joint Fire District agreement between the rural and city fire departments.

The possibility of a severing of that agreement, or allowing the agreement to expire at year’s end, was brought up at the December 2017 City Council meeting. Council members said they expected to hear positives and negatives of dissolving the district at the meeting. Fire District Commission President Steve Hazeltine said he hoped the the meeting would “clear the air” and improve communication between the two governmental bodies.

The meeting will be open to the public, but not open for public comment. A later meeting for public comment could be scheduled down the road, depending on the outcome of this meeting.