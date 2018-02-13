Knight Manufacturing Exhibit Memorabilia Request
Brodhead Historical Society is putting together an exhibit on Knight Manufacturing, to be displayed in a portion of the new wing of the museum.
The building addition, currently under construction, will be named for William S. Knight. Significant donations from William S. Knight and the William S. Knight Foundation have made the addition possible. The Historical Society is gathering information, memorabilia, and items for this exhibit.
Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….