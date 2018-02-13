Roger Clark

Roger F. Clark, age 95, of Beloit, formerly of Brodhead, passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2018, at the Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 2, 1922 in Avon Township, Rock County, the son of Frank and Bertha (Schultz) Clark. He married Marion E. Smith on November 29, 1941 in Brooklyn Township. She passed away on April 21, 1992. He later married Francis Zahn on March 4, 2000.

Roger graduated from Brodhead High School and farmed in the Brooklyn area from 1956 until 1975. He was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ, Brodhead and also the Brodhead Bicknell Masonic Lodge #94. He had worked as a mail carrier for th U.S. Postal Service and enjoyed hunting, camping, playing cards, and dancing. Roger’s stepchildren always thought of him as their real father.

Roger is survived by his wife Fran, Beloit; his children, Donald (Patty) Clark, Brodhead, WI, Dee Ann Burwitz, Wentzville, MO; a daughter-in-law, Sheree Clark, Brodhead; stepchildren, Jackie (Tom) Roehl, Steve (Bonnie) Zahn, Janet Zahn, Carol (Greg) Kinson, John (Ann) Zahn, Rob (Andrea) Zahn; eight grandchildren, Tara, Tracy, Tammy, Tiffany, Eric, Marion, Kathryn, Kristina; and sixteen great-grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Marion, two sons, Dean Lee and Duane, and three brothers, Floyd, Frank and Clifford.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, Brodhead, WI, with Rev. David Frey officiating and Masonic members present. Visitation was held from noon until time services at the church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, WI. The D.L Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com