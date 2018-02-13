Mabel Hansen Onsgard

Mabel A. ”Mae” Hansen Onsgard, was blessed with 95 years when she went to be with the Lord on February 4, 2018.

She was born March 13, 1922 in Beloit, the daughter of Knut and Margaret (Bakkerud) Haugen, having two brothers, Harold and Alfred Haugen and two sisters, Alice Onsgard and Irene Engen.

She grew up in rural Orfordville, WI on a dairy farm and lived her entire life in the Orfordville, Beloit and Evansville areas. She was a Christian who helped with many church activities as a member of Luther Valley Lutheran Church. She was proud of her Norwegian heritage and had traveled to Norway to visit her many relatives there.

Mabel married Herbert J. Hansen and was blessed with two sons, Robert G. and Ronald R. Hansen. Herb passed away in 1963. She later married Selmer M. Onsgard who passed in 2003. Selmer had previously been married to Mae’s sister Alice, who passed in 1958, having one son, Donald R. Onsgard.

When Mae and Selmer married, these 2 families blended together in love and faith and all involved will be eternally grateful.

She is survived by her: sons Robert Hansen and Donald Onsgard, brother Harold Haugen, sister Irene Engen, grandson Erik Hansen, granddaughters Holly Hansen-Holyfield, Jennifer Hansen-Shanin, 7 great-grandchildren Elijah, Kaitlyn, Kellyann, Braden, Jackson, Erik and Lucas.

Mae was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. The world is a better place because she was in it.

Funeral services were held at the Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, 3008 S Coon Island Rd, Orfordville, at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, 2018 with Pastor Josh Brumbaugh officiating. A visitation was held at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Thursday.

Burial will be in Luther Valley Cemetery.