Nyhus new scoring record-holder

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Cardinals defeated the Evansville Blue Devils leading scorer in program history. Brodhead (9-11 overall, 6-10 Rock Valley) dominated down the stretch to beat Evansville 62-56 in a Rock Valley matchup last Tuesday.

“I’m happy for the team and especially happy for the seniors. They battled all game. It was a heck of a game,” head coach Brian Kammerer said. “Evansville had the lead with under two and credit to our girls stepped up defensively and knocked down some shots.”

“It feels really good to end our home season on a win. That’s what we wanted to do for our seniors because we knew they’ll never be able to step on this court again,” sophomore Carisa Purdue said.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….