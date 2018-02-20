Whippets withstand rally, sink Cardinals

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Brodhead Cardinals faced a daunting 23-point halftime deficit, but their rally fell short as the Whitewater Whippets left with a 64-41 Rock Valley win last Thursday.

Brodhead had a disastrous opening half. The Whippets raced out to an 18-5 lead midway through the half. Daniel Fuller buried two threes and putback during the early blitz. Roberto Navejas came up with a steal and fast break lay-in.

