 

Cardinal wrestling sends two to State

COURTESY PHOTO
Jackson Hauri, left, and Trent Davis were sectional champions and will be wrestling at the State Championships on Friday, Feb. 23.

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Brodhead-Juda wrestling program advanced two wrestlers to the WIAA Division 2 Individual State wrestling meet. Junior Jackson Hauri and senior Trent Davis each won sectional titles at the Richland Center sectional last Saturday. The Cardinals secured eighth-place with 47 team points, clipping Monroe by three points.

In the 113-pound weight class, junior Russell Waeffler went 0-1. Wautoma-Wild Rose’s Dylan Hughes beat Waeffler by decision 7-0 in the quarterfinal matchup. Waeffler’s season record ends at 16-18.

