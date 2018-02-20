Cardinal wrestling sends two to State

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Brodhead-Juda wrestling program advanced two wrestlers to the WIAA Division 2 Individual State wrestling meet. Junior Jackson Hauri and senior Trent Davis each won sectional titles at the Richland Center sectional last Saturday. The Cardinals secured eighth-place with 47 team points, clipping Monroe by three points.

In the 113-pound weight class, junior Russell Waeffler went 0-1. Wautoma-Wild Rose’s Dylan Hughes beat Waeffler by decision 7-0 in the quarterfinal matchup. Waeffler’s season record ends at 16-18.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….