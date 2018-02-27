Catherine Jean Roenneburg Karmum earned her angel wings on Friday, February 16, 2018 in Everett, Wash. Born to Darlyne Roennenburg Maiurro and Allen Roenneburg on Feb. 14, 1958, she was known for her free spirit and laughter. Cathy was a graduate of the Class of 1976 from Brodhead Senior High School and is finally at peace after three courageous battles with cancer over the last 10 years, and was cancer-free as far as knew.

We were blessed to spend time together last summer for our family reunion in Slinger, Wis. Cathy is mother to Leah Nikol Karmum and grandmother to Adaline. She is also survived by sisters Julie Ruef, Soldiers Grove; Sherry (Delbert) Vieau, Fort Myers, Fla., and brother Gary (Karen) Roenneburg, Georgetown, Tenn. Cathy is preceded in death by her parents, maternal and paternal grandparents. No services have been scheduled at this time