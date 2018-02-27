Dolorosa Conway

Dolorosa (Dolly) Conway, 91, passed away peacefully at her home in Rothschild on February 21, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late Jacob and Helen (Ladell) Schillinger on August 8, 1926. She married Elvin in 1950 in Madison, WI. He preceded her in death in 1973.

While raising her children Dolly was able to finish and receive her degree in Library Science from UW-Stevens Point in 1976. She was a member of the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau, where she was proud to be involved with their Soup Kitchen during Lent for many years.

She loved to travel, enjoyed playing Bridge, and was an avid reader. Dolly showed her love by welcoming all to her home, sharing food and conversation, and making everyone feel special. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children; Mark (Debra) Conway, Linda (William) Seidl, Kathleen (Leo Goede) Conway, David Conway, Susan (David) Folz, and Scott (Lisa) Conway; and twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Elvin, siblings; June Farnsworth, William Schillinger, Janice Boerner; and seven nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on February 26, 2018 at Church Of The Resurrection Catholic Church, 621 N. 2nd St., Wausau. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at noon with Fr. Mark Pierce officiating.

On Tuesday, February 27, 2018 a Grave Side Committal will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead, WI. at noon.

A special thanks to mom’s care providers especially Shirley, Teri, Jean, Bonnie and Tammy. We know mom considered all of you as family. Our appreciation for your physical, emotional and spiritual care of our mom cannot be expressed in words. We are grateful for the agencies (TLC, Alden Care and Aspirus Hospice and Palliative Care) that provided wonderful caregivers also. All of you enhanced mom’s life in your own special relationship with her. Dolly’s children. John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. www.honorone.com