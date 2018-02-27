Cardinal wrestlers come up short at State

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

Junior Jackson Hauri’s bid for a state title at 152 came up short at the WIAA Division 2 State Individual wrestling meet last weekend.

Hauri earned a hard fought quarterfinal win over Ellsworth’s Cedric Kosnopfal by decision, 5-3. In the semifinal clash, Hauri dominated the third period against Luxemburg-Casco’s Devan Vandenbush to advance to the championship match. Vandenbush scored on a takedown to grab a 2-0 lead in the first period. Hauri responded with a reversal to even the score at the end of the period.

Hauri delivered a near fall in the third period to take an insurmountable 5-2 lead. Hauri won the semifinal battle by decision, 7-3. Hauri faced Evansville/Albany’s Nolan Kicmol (46-4) in the championship battle. Hauri split two matches with Kicmol this year. Kicmol got the better of Hauri on Championship Saturday beating Hauri by major decision, 10-2. Hauri finishes the year at an impressive 33-3.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….