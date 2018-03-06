Brodhead band members get piece of their own for March 23 concert

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

The Brodhead school band will be going with their own kind of bang at their Sunday, March 18 Development of the Bands concert.

This year’s grand finale was commissioned by the band from American composer Randall Standridge, and is a stirring, sweeping piece that allows the fifth-grade, middle school and high school bands to shine separately and together as the piece reaches its crescendo.

