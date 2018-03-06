Brodhead library to add more comfortable seating

By Dan Moeller, Correspondent –

The Brodhead library will be adding additional comfortable seating in the main section of the library.

Library director Angela Noel reports that the recent weeding of library and rearranging of materials meant several shelves were no longer needed and could be sold or donated, thus freeing up space in the library. Noel told the library board that the next step in the process is looking for some comfortable chairs to put in that area.

