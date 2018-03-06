Ronald I. Arnsmeier, 77 of Central City, NE passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2018 after a battle with cancer. Ron was the son of Rodney and Lucille Arnsmeier born on October 24, 1939. He established his home on a small farmette in NE. For many years he drove semi across country, worked in construction, building his own house. His working skills were unlimited and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in the timbers and spending time with his grandchildren in NE.

He is survived by his wife, Sherryl, children; Michelle, Ronnie, and Dustin of Central City along with 3 grandchildren in NE, Karen (David) Knutson, Brodhead, Kim and Kelley Church, Monroe and Kathy Church of Albany are also his children from a prior marriage. He has 2 granddaughters and 3 great grandchildren in this area. Sisters are LaVon Cowell, Monroe, Judith Klopfenstein, Mayer, AZ, sister-in-law Joyce Arnsmeier, Brodhead along with many nieces, nephews and other family members.

Ron was preceded in death by son, Joseph, a granddaughter, Shannon, parents and brothers Dwight, Duane and Lowell Arnsmeier. Per his request no funeral services were held.