Robert Gadow

Robert R. Gadow, age 85, of Brodhead, passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at Monroe Clinic Hospice Home, Monroe WI. He was born on August 15, 1932 in Monroe, WI, the son of Orvel and Pearl (Malcook) Gadow. He married Margaret J. Van Skike on June 7, 1952 in Brodhead. She passed away on November 28, 2015.

Bob farmed in Spring Grove Township before moving to Brodhead. He had worked for Beloit Corp. for 33 years and also helped on the farm periodically. He enjoyed watching his great-grandchildren, road trips, especially to Branson, MO, family get togethers and enjoyed a spin in his car around town or the countryside.

He is survived by his children, Donna Madura, Crystal Lake IL, Audrey Gadow, DeForest WI, Robert A. Gadow, Brodhead WI; Grandchildren, Hannah (Kenny) Kopplin, Monroe, WI, Cody (Alexandra) Gadow, Brodhead, WI, Scott Madura, Crystal Lake IL, Jonathon (fiancee Jordan Lohr) Madura, Gilbert AZ; Great-grandchildren, Hunter Condon, Bryson and Sawyer Schrimpf and Lia and Blain Gadow; a brother, Laverne (Dorothy) Gadow and a sister, Janet (Ron) Nenneman, both of Brodhead WI; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceeded in death by his parents, wife, brother and sister-in-law Orvel and Joan Gadow.

Per Bob’s request a private immediate family service will be held. Rev. Krystal Goodger will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery Brodhead. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home of Brodhead Wisconsin is assisting the family

The family would like to express a special “thank-you” for the loving care provided by the doctors and nurses of the Monroe Clinic Hospital and the Monroe Clinic Oncology Dept.

Bob was very special to all of his family and friends and will always be in our heart