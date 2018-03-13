 

Bob Olsen celebrated at surprise party

Michelle Benesh Photo
News cameras were on hand for what Bob Olsen assumed was a routine fire call Friday night. The call was actually a surprise celebration for Olsen, who recently celebrated 50 years on the Brodhead Fire Department and his 80th birthday.

By Michele Benesh

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening, the Brodhead fire station was filled with people. Only some were firefighters.

At 5:30, all of the firefighters’ pagers went off. There was no fire.  In minutes, Bob Olsen pulled up to the station, summoned by his pager.

He was met just outside the door by all the firefighters, who ushered him into the station for a surprise party organized by Bob’s family and the firefighters.

