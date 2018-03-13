Pinnacle project pushes forward; results shifting in test wells

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

The Pinnacle megadairy is forging ahead on Decatur Sylvester Road, and has started meeting required water levels in monitoring wells after months of consistent, and stark, failures to do so.

Each of the four pits has four pits, and the fourth abuts Decatur Sylvester Road. The southern test wells on pits 1 and 2 are passing, and the northern well on pit 1 is also passing. Three of the other walls are close to the four feet of separation, while three others are not close to meeting the requirements, said Green County conservationist Todd Jenson.

