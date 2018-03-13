Brodhead’s fourth mural coming soon

The Brodhead Chamber’s Mural Committee is working on plans for the community’s next mural, which will feature the Brodhead Fire Department, past and present. Details are currently being worked out, but there will surely be firetrucks and a number of firefighters featured on the mural. One will be Bob Olsen, who just celebrated his 80th birthday as well as his 50 years of service (and counting) to the Brodhead community as a volunteer firefighter.

The mural, which will be painted by Mathew Sharum of Dearborn, Michigan, will strive to memorialize the importance of the brave and selfless individuals who have served the community through the years as volunteers. The exact location for the mural has not been finalized, but will be somewhere very close to the fire station.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….