By Erica Gokey, Correspondent –

Cub Scout Pack 108 have been busy bees this last week while hosting a Parent/Son Bake Off, All You Can Eat Spaghetti Supper, and attending a hockey game.

The scouts were prepared for fun, while in attendance of a Madison Capitals men’s hockey game on March 3. About 35 people participated in the event.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….