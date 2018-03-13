Raymond Earl Knutson

Raymond Earl Knudson was born in Madison, WI, on May 20, 1938. He passed away due to Parkinson’s Disease on March 5, 2018 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville, WI.

Raymond attended Mendota Grade School (near Lake Mendoa) when it was a one room country school from grades 1-8. He graduated from Wisconsin High School at the UW-Campus in 1956, Ball State University in 1960, and received his Master’s at UW-Stout.

He taught journalism and was publications director for over 30 years at Highland Park/Deerfield, IL.

Ray loved skiing in mountains like Aspen and showing champion English Bulldogs. He was the editor of the national Bulldogger Magazine for over 20 years, and remained active in show dog circles until his passing. He resided in rural Kenosha for decades. His ashes will be interred next to his parents, Earl and Luella (Riemer) Knudson in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, WI.

Ray is survived by his sisters, Janice (Fred) Redford, Cambridge; Joy Heart, Spokane, WA; nieces, Monica (Jeff) Gerner, Ft. Atkinson, WI; Kirsten Nell, Spokane; a nephew, Randy (Dawn) Redford, Cambridge, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, Allic and Effie (Condon) Knudson, Charles and Dottie (Stamm) Riemer, all of Brodhead, and his best friend, Carl Emanuel Foerster.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice and Huntington Place in Janesville, WI. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com. Donations may be given to the Midwest Environmental Advocates (Save Brodhead Fund), 612 W. Main St., Suite 302, Madison, WI 53703.