Hughes: Police budget talks lacking clarity

Chris P. Hughes, Chief of Police, Brodhead Police Department –

The police department budget is being questioned during this mayoral race, a discussion I have always welcomed. The information being provided over the last few months is lacking much-needed clarity.

Municipal budgeting is a complex process, with many variables. When it comes to police budgeting, we must remember law enforcement is a service-orientated profession. Thus, we work with people during some of their darkest moments.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….