Donald Huseman

Donald J. Huseman, age 79 of Brodhead, died Friday, March 16, 2018 at Monroe Health Services. He was born November 18, 1938 in Natchez, Mississippi, the son of Anastasia L. Huseman. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School. Donald married Margaret I. Wells on January 16, 1958 in Jefferson Prairie, Illinois. Don was a welder by trade, and had worked for Beloit Corporation, Knight Manufacturing and retired from Martins Automatic in May of 2002. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He enjoyed camping and the outdoors, doing leather work, tinkering in his garage, but most of all spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret of Brodhead; 4 children: Pam Huseman of Brodhead, Patsy (Gene Rood) Huseman of Monroe, Donnie (Michelle) Huseman of Monroe, and Tim Huseman of Monroe; 6 grandchildren: Jeremiah Bolton, Justin Bolton, Lucas Huseman, Jamie Rowe, Kayla Huseman and Olivia Huseman; 10 great grandchildren; and his faithful friend, Molly. He was preceded in death by his mother, and 2 brothers: Robert and Billy Schober.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 23, 2018 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Brodhead, with Pastor Peder Johanson officiating. A visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Everson Funeral Home is assisting the family.