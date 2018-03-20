Shelley Zimmerman

Shelley Margaret Zimmerman, age 68, of Monroe, passed away peacefully, March 14, 2018, in Clinton, Wisconsin to go to the eternal home to meet by her savior Jesus. She was born on Monday, February 27, 1950, at St. Clare Hospital, first child of Sheldon C. and Patricia J. (Williams) Zimmerman.

Shelley was a 1968 graduate of Brodhead High School. Shelley worked at Wisconsin Dells, Joe’s White Elephant, St. Clare Hospital, Monroe Evening Times, Swiss Colony and McDonald’s.

Shelley was familiar sight around Monroe on her green and gold motor scooter and liked to watch Green Bay Packers football games at French Quarter. She enjoyed swimming, sun bathing, Cheese Days, working in her garden growing sunflowers, reading mysteries (especially Stephen King), and she was a lifelong fan of Top 40 music. She loved all of her many cats.

She is survived by her two sisters, Jenny (Tom) Mitchell and Jill (Bruce) Stiner, both of Monroe, a brother, Douglas, in Greybull, Wyoming, an aunt, Sheila Wagner, nieces Jennifer (Matt) Herbst, Jessica (Matt) Zettle, Jerrica Stiner (Jon Ward), nephew, Jeremiah Stiner, all of Monroe; plus cousins, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Shelley was predeceased by her parents, Sheldon and Patricia, step-mother, Edith Paulson Zimmerman; an aunt, Annette Markham and an uncle, Myles Zimmerman, still listed as MIA from the Korean War.

A celebration of Shelley’s life will be held a later date at Butch and Amy’s French Quarter in Monroe. The family would like to thank Shelley’s friends, Amy Gutzmer, Jim Kuster, Tina Krebs, Virginia Zahn, Lee Rasmussen, Kim Hartwig and Kurt Wells for their help, support and friendship through the years.

The Shriner-Hager-Gohlke Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com