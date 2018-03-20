Brodhead Gardening Club offering scholarship

Once again, the Brodhead Garden Club is offering a scholarship to a graduating senior who is continuing their education in the fields of horticulture, plant science, landscaping or turf science. Students of Brodhead, Albany, Juda, Orfordville, and qualified home school applicants, are eligible to apply. If interested, please contact your school guidance counselor for more information. Students may attend a four-year, two-year or technical school.

The Brodhead Garden Club was established in 1932 and has been meeting continuously since that time. This scholarship has been offered each year since 2006. Other projects performed by the Garden Club are herbal plantings, the annual Covered Bridge Flowers Show, and the flowers decorating the band shell during the Concert in the Park.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….