City Council gives go-ahead for negotiations to begin on Rodriguez building

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

Brodhead’s City Council convened for the final meeting this term ahead of Tuesday’s upcoming elections. With Alderman Paul Hoffman resigning his seat, incumbents Troy Huffman and Ann Anderson will join registered write-ins Allen Bruce and Ben Wellemeyer in a race for the three at-large council seats.

The council entered into closed session at the end of the meeting and approved the city’s attorneys to enter into negotiations with Dr. Julio Rodriguez to purchase the building slated to be converted into a senior/community center, pending a successful grant proposal and fundraising campaign. The council also approved the sale of a plot of city land to Steve and Carol Tallman, for a cost of $30,000.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….