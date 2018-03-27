Fencing installed along Mill Race by volunteers

By Michele Benesh, Correspondent –

Last Saturday was very cold and windy, but that didn’t stop a group of hearty volunteers from showing up at Putnam Park to install a split rail fence along the bank of the mill race where the native plantings are located. The group, organized as always by Jeff Peterson of Brodhead Water & Light, also included Jaine Winters, Don Dodd, Gary Voegli, Jerry Elmer, Paul Roemer, and Rich Vogel.

After finishing there, they moved to Headgates Park and constructed another fence at the top of the steep slope there.

